Rapper Lil Wayne is engaged to his 20-year-old girlfriend (VIDEO)

American rapper Lil Wayne has confirmed that he is engaged to his much younger partner Maddie Cannon, after the two briefly broke up over the summer.

The 42-year-old musician announced the news in a video posted on the occasion of the engagement of his Hot Boys colleague, rapper B.G. Maddie Cannon appears in the frame next to Lil Wayne, and the artist introduces her as his future wife.

„And I will marry this woman. This is Madison. This is my fiancee,' Lil Wayne declared.

Engagement rumors between the rapper and 23-year-old Maddie Cannon surfaced earlier this year. However, in July, Lil Wayne confirmed that the two had been dating but had decided to break up. At the time, he categorically denied that they were engaged.

“I want to make something clear. No, I'm not engaged. I had a wonderful relationship with an incredible person“, the Grammy winner said at the time.

Lil Wayne explained that the two decided to go their separate ways because he didn't want his lifestyle and the public attention to him to become a burden on his partner.

The breakup apparently didn't last long. A new video confirms that Lil Wayne and Maddie Cannon have not only rekindled their relationship, but are already planning a wedding.

The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., is one of the most recognizable figures in American hip-hop and has won numerous musical awards, including five Grammys.