Hennessy cognac, specially prepared meals, massages and smuggled phones are among the privileges that Sean Combs, known as P. Diddy, is reportedly enjoying at the Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey. The information comes from NBC News, which cites inmates familiar with the 56-year-old musician's daily routine.

According to the accounts, other inmates prepare his meals, clean the toilets and showers, make his bed and wash his clothes. Among the dishes ordered were chicken curry, pizza and empanadas. Combs paid thousands of dollars a month for his services, with the money going directly to the accounts of the prisoners who helped him.

“You can get almost anything here except a key to the front door and a woman“, one of the interlocutors told NBC News. Another described how Combs had a man who gave him a Chinese-style massage.

Allegations about phones and alcohol

The sources also claim that Combs used smuggled smartphones to view intimate photos sent to him by an ex-girlfriend. According to the publication, he also had a tablet with modified software for watching movies.

According to the same prisoners, alcohol, including Hennessy cognac, was delivered to him on weekends. They also claim that Combs managed to get hold of the antidepressant Remeron. These data have not been publicly confirmed by federal authorities.

The stories also include unusual situations in the first days after his arrival at Fort Dix. Combs would come out of the showers wearing only a towel or underwear, after which other prisoners warned him of the risk of sexual harassment.

Combs' representative denies special regime

The musician's representative told People that he is leading a normal prison life. “The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence according to the rules and patiently awaits the decision on his appeal,“ the spokesperson said.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on the specific conditions under which Combs is being held. The institution states that cell phones, drugs and weapons are a constant problem in federal prisons.

In October 2025, a New York court sentenced Combs to four years and two months in prison after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transporting people for the purpose of prostitution. He was acquitted on charges of racketeering and forcible confinement for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Updated sentencing data indicate that P Diddy is expected to be released on January 21, 2028. The date is tentative and may change if the court decides otherwise or if the sentence is changed.

Source: Gazeta.ru