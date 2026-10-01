Pregnant Anne Hathaway dazzled in plunging neckline dress (PHOTO)

Pregnant Anne Hathaway turned heads at the premiere of "Verity" in New York in a plunging black dress with a fitted silhouette and a long train. The actress posed on the red carpet on September 29, showing off her pregnant belly.

The gown was custom-made by Atelier Prabal Gurung. The dress has a sweetheart neckline, a bodice decorated with floral chiffon and crystal beading, and a mermaid skirt. It was accessorized with a shimmering cape that cascaded from the shoulders and ended in a long train.

Hathaway accessorized her look with Bulgari jewelry, including earrings and a bracelet. Her hair was styled in a voluminous updo, and her makeup remained in the dark range, consistent with the nature of the film.

Актрисата очаква третото си дете

Ан Хатауей е бременна с третото си дете от съпруга си Адам Шулман. Двамата имат двама синове – Джонатан, на 10 години, и Джак, на 6.

Актрисата обяви новината през юни 2026 г. чрез кратко видео, в което показа бременния си корем. Тогава говорителят ѝ потвърди информацията пред Асошиейтед прес с думите: „Мисля, че видеото е достатъчно красноречиво.“

Since then, Hathaway has appeared in public several times in looks that emphasize the change in her figure. The premiere of “Verity“ was her latest public appearance during her pregnancy.

The premiere of “Verity“ brought together a star-studded cast

The red carpet in New York was also attended by Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, who play the lead roles in the film. “Verity“ is a psychological thriller based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover.

In the story, Johnson's character is a young writer hired to finish the series of famous author Verity Crawford, played by Hathaway. After arriving at the Crawford family home, she discovers a manuscript with disturbing secrets.

The film, directed by Michael Showalter, is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 2, 2026.

Sources: Woman's Wear Daily