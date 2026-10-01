Jim Carrey secretly weds his 30-year-old partner

Hollywood actor and comedian Jim Carrey has married his longtime partner Min Ah in a small, private ceremony in Los Angeles. A representative for the 64-year-old star confirmed the marriage to People on September 30.

Jim Carrey and Min Ah have kept their wedding out of the public eye, with no details yet about the location, guests or the ceremony itself. This is the third marriage for the star of “The Mask“, “The Truman Show“ and “The Brilliance of a Pure Mind“.

Interestingly, it was only seven months ago that the two made their official debut as a couple. Min Ah accompanied Jim Carrey to the Cesar Awards in Paris in February 2026, when the actor received an honorary award for his career. Also at the ceremony were his daughter Jane Carey and his grandson Jackson.

During his emotional speech Jim Carrey, who traditionally keeps his personal relationships away from the public, publicly expressed his feelings for Min Ah, calling her his “sublime companion“ and telling the audience: “I love you, Min Ah“.

Although their relationship only became official this year, the two were spotted together as early as February 2022 in Los Angeles. However, they managed to keep their relationship almost entirely out of the spotlight. Min Ah, also known as Minzy, is an actress and entertainer based in Los Angeles.

The news of the marriage is also surprising because of Jim Carrey's previous statements. After two failed marriages, the actor has repeatedly made it clear that he does not plan to marry again.

Jim Carrey's first wife was actress Melissa Womer. The two married in 1987 and divorced in 1995. From their relationship, the actor's only daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, was born. In 1996, Jim Carrey married actress Lauren Holly, with whom he starred in the comedy "Dumb and Dumber", but their marriage lasted less than a year.

After almost three decades without marriage, Jim Carrey is now officially married again. So far, the actor and Min Ah have not made a personal public statement about the wedding and apparently continue to keep their relationship away from media attention.