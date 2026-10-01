The first five participants in the second season of "Traitors: Game of Traitors" are clear

New location, new players and new secrets – &ndquo;Traitors: Game of Traitors“ returns with a second season, which will transport the participants to the atmosphere of the "Euxinograd" palace, where the magnetic host of the game awaits them – Vlado Karamazov. It is there that they will have to build alliances, recognize their rivals and make the most difficult choice – whom to trust and whom to suspect of betrayal.

This season, people with different characters, stories and strategies will meet in the palace, but they all have one common goal – to stay in the game as long as possible. Each task will bring them a financial incentive and a path to accumulating a prize pool, the maximum size of which is 75,000 euros. But in “Traitors“ nothing is as it seems, and behind every smile may be hidden the next move of one of the Traitors.

Who are the first five participants to enter the Euxinograd Palace?

Writer, screenwriter, actress, singer, songwriter – Vanya Shtereva is difficult to fit into one definition. She graduated from acting in the class of Prof. Stefan Danailov, but later music, literature and television became different scenes for her most powerful weapon – storytelling.

Direct, observant and with a strong sense of self-irony, Vanya is not afraid to provoke and it is difficult to go unnoticed. As an actress, she knows how to get into a role, and as a screenwriter - how to anticipate the next move.

“I have no strategy in the show and no expectations. What I expect is to see if I can be as calm, cozy and predisposed in the game as I am in life“.

With nearly 1 million followers, author of 10 books and one of the most recognizable figures in the Bulgarian online space - Emil Konrad is among the people who turned content creation into a profession even before the word “influencer“ to become part of our everyday vocabulary.

Accustomed to openly sharing his daily life and thoughts, in “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ Emil will find himself in a world where candor is not always the safest strategy. Here, every word can raise doubt, and every silence - suspicion. And while on social networks he knows how to win the sympathy of his followers, in the palace of secrets he will have to carefully assess who he can trust.

“I expect to learn if I have learned to be patient. I enter the game to challenge myself and to make everyone nervous“.

Opera singer, author and artist – Mila Mihova is among the bright faces of the modern generation of opera performers. She graduated from the National Academy of Music “Prof. Pancho Vladigerov“ with Darina Takova and is a specialist at the National Academy “ Santa Cecilia“ in Rome.

On stage, Mila takes on different roles, but in “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ the roles will not be played under the spotlight, but in the shadow of doubt and distrust.

“I'm a little afraid of games. I think there are many things I will find out about myself in this game. I'm very noisy, but I know how to keep my distance and observe from the sidelines.“

Athlete, IT specialist and winner of a romantic reality show – Yordan Krachunov is a person for whom sports and adrenaline are an integral part of life. Since childhood, his daily life has been swimming, martial arts and American football, and later he discovered his great passion for bodybuilding. In 2024, his life turned 180 degrees after a serious motorcycle accident, after which he spent 17 days in a coma and lost one of his legs. However, this did not stop him from sports and the desire to constantly surpass his own limits.

Jordan knows what it is like to participate in a reality show and reach its very end as a winner. In the palace of secrets, however, he will have to prepare for a completely different battle - that of trust, in which it is most difficult to understand who is really on your side.

“I am a sincere person and I believe that this is my weapon. I can keep a secret for as long as necessary. You are either first or last.“

A four-time Olympian and one of the most successful names in the history of Bulgarian snowboarding – Alexandra Zhekova reached the World Cup podium 17 times, recorded three victories and represented Bulgaria at four Winter Olympic Games.

After the end of her competitive career, she turned her expertise to psychology and is now a sports psychologist and certified coach. On the slopes, she is used to following the movements of her rivals and making quick decisions. But in “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ she will have to observe not trajectories, but the behavior of the people around her, while carefully paving her own path between trust and doubt.

“Most often people mistake me for being very competitive, but I have changed a lot and am working on myself. I want to be useful to people and give meaning. I am a player who can have many faces.“

These are just the first five participants who will face the test of “Traitors: Game of Traitors“. Who will be Righteous and who will get the most dangerous role in the game – that of the Traitors, will become clear with the start of the new season – on October 30 at 8:00 PM on bTV.