Dylan Sprouse Reveals Gender and Name of First Baby

“She's beautiful. Her name is Sylvie. Sylvie Sprouse. "And she's a very calm baby," the star of "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" said.

Dylan Sprouse admitted that fatherhood has already brought him moments that he can hardly compare to anything else.

"Sometimes I look at Sylvie and think: "This is the coolest thing in the world." She looks at me, smiles at me and is so sweet," the actor shared.

Sprouse, however, did not lose his sense of humor. He compared everyday life with a newborn to raising a little monkey because of the sounds, the hiccups and all the other inevitable moments of caring for a baby. The actor also said that he enjoys choosing clothes for his daughter and is already enjoying his role as a father to a girl.

Dylan Sprouse and 32-year-old Barbara Palvin announced the arrival of their first child on September 28 with a family photo on social media. In it, the two are wearing Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team kits, and little Sylvie is among them wearing the same kit.

“This year we took Labor Day literally“, the parents joked. The publication suggests that the baby girl was born around the American Labor Day holiday in early September, although the couple initially did not officially indicate the exact date.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse confirmed in May that they were expecting their first child after the model showed her pregnancy during the Cannes Film Festival. In July, the actor announced that the baby was a girl, and the two then called her the affectionate Italian term “principessa“, or “princess“.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have been together since 2018 and married in July 2023 in the model's native Hungary. With the birth of Sylvie Sprouse, the couple became parents for the first time.