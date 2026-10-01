A new stage in his life has begun for one of the most colorful participants from the seventh season of “Hell's Kitchen“ Radoslav Iliev. The chef, who won over viewers with his sense of humor, temperament and culinary skills, has taken a decisive step in the battle with excess weight, reports Show Blitz.

A few days ago Rado underwent gastric sleeve surgery in the hope of drastically losing weight and starting a healthier life. The chef went under the knife in a popular clinic in Turkey, also preferred by many Bulgarians. The intervention was performed by Dr. Merich, whom Rado trusted for one of the most important changes in his life.

„I personally want to "I thank him for his attitude, professionalism and the calm he gave me in one of the most important moments for me," shared the grateful Radoslav.

Before the operation, his scale already showed a startling 160 kilograms. A number that, in his own words, scared him, but at the same time motivated him to take the serious step.

„The real change is just beginning. I know that the road will not be easy. There will be difficult days when it will be hard for me, but this time I have decided to go all the way. My new chapter begins at 160 kilograms. I don't know exactly where it will take me, but I know that I will not give up“, one of the audience's favorites is categorical.

„This is not just an operation. This is a new beginning. "Thank you to everyone who is by my side and supports me," the big boy from "Hell's Kitchen" concludes with a smile.