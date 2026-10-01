Silvi Ruseva accused the team of "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" of humiliation

Silvi Ruseva from “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“ made accusations against the team of the show and producer Rado Tushev because of the footage broadcast with her participation. She published a backstage video, in which she shows moments from the filming process and claims that people from the team wanted to expose her.

The reason for her reaction were footage in which Ruseva spits. According to her, she was sick at the time and did not accept such a moment to be shown to the viewers. “It is normal to have phlegm and to spit when you are sick. It's not normal for them to broadcast it on national airwaves!“, the participant said.

The video is accompanied by the song “Az ne isikam da sum с teb“ by “Loshite“. In the accompanying text, Ruseva wrote that it was about “the truth about backstage“ and accused people from the team of being hostile towards her.

At the end of her post, she addressed the producer directly: “Rado Tushev, you are responsible for this!“. The open posts on the case do not indicate a reaction from Tushev or the production of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“.

Силви Русева отново е в центъра на напрежението

Русева е сред участниците във втория сезон на риалити формата, който се излъчва по bTV. Още в хода на сезона около нея бяха показани конфликти и емоционални разговори с други участници, както и симпатията ѝ към Павел. В последните епизоди тя отказа покана за среща от нов участник, заявявайки, че не изпитва романтично привличане към него.

The specific controversy over the footage remains publicly presented only through Ruseva's position. It has not been announced whether the production will comment on the allegations or take action regarding the video.

Sources: bTV