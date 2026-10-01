Bojana Katsarova bought a house in Thailand without seeing it

Bojana Katsarova has bought a house in Thailand without setting foot in it. The chef's first meeting with her new property is planned for November, when she is to leave for the opening of a complex of six houses.

Each of the homes has its own pool. The idea is to rent the houses out during the time the owners are not living in them. The exact price of the property has not been stated, but according to Katsarova, the amount paid “wouldn't even be enough for a garage in Sofia“.

Katsarova is the winner of the third season of “MasterChef“ and is also known for her participation in “VIP Brother“. The new investment comes on the heels of another personal story she told during a trip to Ibiza on the NAY cast podcast.

The Ibiza Theft

During her vacation with friends from different countries, she left a new Gucci bag in a car by the beach, along with the company's luggage. On the last day before the flight back to Bulgaria, the group went to lunch at an expensive restaurant.

Upon her return, Katsarova discovered that only her passport and keys were left in the back seat. The bag was missing, and it contained money, jewelry and a “Cartier“ bracelet.

For the chef, the jewelry had mostly sentimental value. She bought it herself after the success of her first culinary book as a reward for her hard work and wanted to one day leave similar personal gifts to her future granddaughter.

Family plans

Katsarova said that the bracelet broke twice at moments that she associated with difficult experiences. On the first occasion, she suffered a leg injury and found the two pieces of the jewelry next to her. On the second occasion, she lost a close friend.

She also stated that she wants to become a mother within the next two years. Katsarova is not just talking about the birth itself, but about raising her children as independent people with free thinking and a sense of justice. This model connects to her own childhood and the freedom that she believes her parents gave her.

Source: HotArena.net