Kate Middleton appeared with Prince William in an "old" jacket (PHOTO)

Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared together at the "Headingley" stadium in Leeds, where they met with young rugby players and representatives of the "Leeds Rhinos" foundation. Attention to the visit was also drawn to the choice of clothing of the Princess of Wales - a dark green double-breasted jacket by Ralph Lauren, which she had already worn in August at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

This time, Kate paired the jacket with a black top, black trousers and black shoes. She added Empress diamond earrings by Mappin & Webb - an accessory that has already been present in her public looks. The jacket is made of cashmere, and the model in its deep green color is no longer available, although Ralph Lauren continues to sell the same style in other colors.

Посещението беше посветено на силата на спорта

Уилям и Кейт разговаряха с млади играчи, треньори и хора, ангажирани с програмите на „Лийдс Ринос“. Фондацията работи по инициативи в областта на здравето, образованието, приобщаването и развитието на умения чрез ръгби.

Двамата се срещнаха и с Джейми Джоунс-Бюканън, главен изпълнителен директор на „Лийдс Ринос“ и близък приятел на покойния Роб Бъроу. Бившият състезател на клуба почина през 2024 г., след като живя с болестта на моторния неврон.

Kate and William surprise Kevin Sinfield

Later, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at Wakefield Stadium to welcome Sir Kevin Sinfield after the third day of his charity challenge. The former rugby player is attempting to complete seven ultramarathons in seven days, with the route linking Super League stadiums.

“What you are doing is so inspiring - the unity you are building,” Kate told Sinfield. He is dedicating the challenge to Rob Burrow and people living with motor neurone disease.

Sinfield has already raised more than £11 million for organisations and research related to the disease. William and Kate have supported his initiatives for years, and the royal couple once again linked their public appearance to a sporting and charitable cause.

Sources: Guardian