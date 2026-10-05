FBI Director Kash Patel Engaged to Country Singer

FBI Director Kash Patel and country singer Alexis Wilkins are engaged. Wilkins announced the news with a photo of herself standing next to Patel and showing off the ring on her left hand.

“We took the law into our own hands“, she wrote. Patel shared the post and responded with a heart and engagement ring emoji. Associated Press Describes Event as Engagement, Not Marriage.

RBC Reported Earlier that the two were married. However, the publication of the American agency refers to an engagement, and a wedding date is not specified.

Their relationship began before Patel's appointment

Kash Patel is 46 years old and Alexis Wilkins is 27. The two have been in a relationship since before Patel took over the leadership of the FBI in 2025. Wilkins attended his inauguration ceremony.

Wilkins is a country singer and political commentator. She released her debut album in 2023. Patel became FBI director in February 2025, after his candidacy was approved by the Senate.

The news of the engagement comes amid increased public attention to the FBI director's personal life and his travels on state jets. The Associated Press recalls that Patel was criticized for using an FBI plane to travel to Pennsylvania, where Wilkins performed the national anthem at a sporting event.

Sources: RBC