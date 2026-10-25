Kremlin with an important request: preparations for a meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi have begun

Preparations for a possible trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have begun. This was stated by the aide to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov.

„Now I can say for sure that both Moscow, Beijing and Washington are ready in principle for it to be held. Preparations for it have already begun“, said Ushakov, quoted by „Ukrinform“.

Possible meeting at the ATIC forum

A specific date for the talks between Putin, Trump and Xi Jinping has not been announced. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which will be held on November 18-19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, is being considered as a possible framework. China is chairing the organization this year, and the Russian delegation will be led by Putin.

On October 6, Ushakov told TASS that the idea of a meeting of the three leaders was interesting, but that at that time, practical preparations for it had not yet begun. "Everyone knows about it - Trump, Putin, and Xi Jinping," he said.

According to "Vedomosti," on October 1, Putin supported the idea, but indicated that an agenda was needed for the meeting to take place. On September 29, the Chinese side stated that it had no information about possible trilateral talks.

Separate talks are being prepared for Ukraine

Ushakov also announced that the possible meeting between Russia, the US and Ukraine in November would be preliminary, “targeting” in nature. According to him, no major results should be expected from the first meeting after the break, since work is still underway on the peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev.

Moscow is ready to resume the trilateral talks after November 4. The first half of November is indicated as a possible period, and Abu Dhabi is among the places being discussed for holding them. The previous three rounds of talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine took place in January and February, while the planned meeting in March was postponed.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, tass.ru, rbc.ru