Maria Silvester welcomed October by the sea in Varna (PHOTO)

Maria Silvester welcomed October by the sea in Varna. The host of “Brigada Nov Dom“ shared photos from the beach, in which she poses smiling, her hair ruffled by the autumn sea wind.

In another shot, Sylvester showed the sea under the cloudy October sky. She added a blue heart to the post, and as a musical background she chose the song “We Fell in Love in October“, which complements the peaceful atmosphere near Varna.

The sea instead of the television studio

Maria Sylvester is among the recognizable faces of bTV and is most strongly associated with the show “Brigada Nov Dom“. This time she showed a short personal moment in which television repairs and emotional stories are replaced by a beach, clouds and a walk by the sea.

Sources: bgdnes.bg