Dani Petkanov "records" a rap duet with Rumen Radev

Daniel Petkanov published a humorous video on his Instagram story, in which, with the help of artificial intelligence, he is presented as Rumen Radev's rap partner. The clip gives the impression that the two are in a recording studio and working on a joint musical project, but it is a virtual production, not a real recording.

In the video, Petkanov and Radev are shown in front of microphones, performing an English rap song and exchanging rhymes. Their images are edited to look like gangsters, and the scene is built for a comedic effect.

The publication caused reactions among Petkanov's followers. He did not give a detailed explanation as to why he chose Rumen Radev for the virtual duet, leaving the audience to perceive the clip as a joke.

Daniel Petkanov, known as the Crazy Reporter, has previously used topical topics and unconventional humor in his content. The new video shows how artificial intelligence can create fictional musical situations with public figures without them actually participating in them.

Source: marica.bg