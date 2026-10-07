British man obsessed with "Dexter" admits assault

British man Benjamin William Day has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman, who prosecutors say was imitating the main character from the series “Dexter“. The case is being heard at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Prosecutor Rachel Brand told the jury that Day lured the woman to a rented flat to kill her, cover her tracks and avoid punishment. She said the defendant set up the room to resemble crime scenes from the TV series.

Day initially told investigators that he had set up the room for a TikTok video. According to his version, when the woman saw the preparations, she took one of the knives and cut him on the hand.

„He claims that he managed to disarm her and acted in self-defense by stabbing her two or three times“, the prosecutor said.

However, this version is at odds with the forensic medical examination. A pathologist found 78 stab wounds on the victim's body, many of which were inflicted after her death.

Similarities with scenes from the series

The prosecution also pointed out a number of details that connect the preparation of the attack with the image of Dexter. The accused was wearing a khaki T-shirt, which the character wears in the series. An apron, a plastic helmet and gloves were found in the bedroom.

The room was covered with plastic sheeting, secured with staples or tape. This is how Dexter isolates the rooms in the series before committing the murders on which the plot is built.

Benjamin William Day has pleaded guilty. His sentence is due to be pronounced on December 4.

Sources: gazeta.ru, metro.co.uk