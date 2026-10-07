Michael Flatley is mourning the death of his wife Neve, who has died at the age of 52 after a long illness. She died at Dublin's Beacon Hospital, a family representative said. The cause of death has not been made public.

The news was announced by Flatley himself on social media. He posted archive footage from their wedding and a photo with their son Michael St. James, accompanied by a message to fans.

„My heart is broken. I have lost my beautiful wife Neve and my best friend. "My wonderful companion of two decades has gone to be with the Lord in heaven," Flatley wrote.

He described Neve as "the most loving mother, wife and person" and asked his followers to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Танцьорка от „Riverdance“ и „Lord of the Dance“

Нийв е родена в графство Мийт и сама изгражда кариера на ирландска танцьорка. Когато е на 17 години, тя заема четвърто място на Световното първенство по ирландски танци.

По-късно става част от състава на „Riverdance“, включително по време на историческото представяне на спектакъла на Евровизия през 1994 г. След това участва в мащабните продукции на Майкъл Флетли „Feet of Flames“, „Celtic Tiger“ и „Lord of the Dance“, където изпълнява главната роля на Сирша.

In recent years, Neve has continued to help organize her husband's tours, working with designers and dancers despite her health problems.

Two decades together

Michael and Neve's love began in 2006. The couple married in County Cork later that year, and in 2007 their son Michael St. James was born.

Flatley has repeatedly stated that his wife was his greatest support, including during his personal battle with cancer. After her death, the Flatley and O'Brien families thanked the medical staff at Beacon Hospital, as well as the relatives and fans who sent their condolences.

Source: woman.bg