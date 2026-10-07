Nicole Scherzinger shows off leg burn scars

Nicole Scherzinger showed off photos of the burns and blisters on her leg after she was doused with boiling water about an hour before a Pussycat Dolls concert in Düsseldorf on September 26. Despite the painful injury, the 48-year-old singer went on stage and continued her performance.

“Nothing like having boiling water poured on your leg an hour before a performance — but the show must go on“, Scherzinger wrote after the concert in Germany. According to Reuters and other media, the burn covered a section of her leg between the knee and ankle, and blisters appeared on the skin.

The singer showed what remains off stage

On October 5, before the Pussycat Dolls concert in Dublin, Scherzinger published photos of her preparation with professional makeup and hair. After them, she showed her injured leg with the message: “What they see, versus what they don't see.“

American singer Gloria Gaynor was among those who supported her publicly. “You are a warrior!“, wrote the “I Will Survive“ singer.

Scherzinger took to the stage in Dublin together with Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt. According to RTE, the concert went as planned, and during the show, Scherzinger even drank beer on stage with her two colleagues.

Tour continues after canceled North American shows

The incident occurred at the beginning of the European and British legs of the PCD Forever tour. The group began their concerts in September in Copenhagen, and then went through several European cities, including Paris, Warsaw and Düsseldorf.

A concert is scheduled for October 7 in Glasgow, and the tour is due to end with a show in London on October 13. The line-up includes Scherzinger, Roberts and Wyatt.

The Pussycat Dolls' return was announced in March 2026 with the song “Club Song“ — the group's first single in six years. Later, organizers canceled almost the entire North American leg of the tour, leaving only one show. In a statement, the group said the decision was made after an "honest assessment" of interest in the shows.

The current reunion is without three of the Pussycat Dolls' founding members - Carmit Bakkar, Jessica Souta and Melody Thornton. Roberts and Souta said they were not invited to join the new lineup, and Souta called the project a "money grab."