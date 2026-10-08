Matei and Konstantinelli are the first nominees in "Games of Will"

Mattei and Konstantinelli from the Vulcan tribe are the first nominated participants this week in “Games of Will“. The two were named by their teammates as the main culprits for the loss in the clash for inviolability and will fight to stay in the competition. Matei is a student, and Konstantinelli competes in calisthenics.

The Hurricanes took their fifth consecutive victory

Before the battle, Dobromira, who returned to the Red Camp, sent the financier Elena back into exile in the Swamp. Then, the Hurricanes, the Canary Islands and the Vulcans faced a series of strength, air and logic tests.

The Hurricanes secured a lead at the very beginning of the competition. Their victory came after captain Boyan solved the final puzzle in under 20 seconds. Thus, the blue tribe won its fifth consecutive success and saved itself from nominations.

The Canary Islands remained second

The Canary Islands took second place. They missed the opportunity to catch up with the Hurricanes due to Alexandra's delay. The builder Ivan managed to solve the logic task before the Vulcans, who did not reach the final element in time.

The loss sent the Vulcans to another tribal council, where Matej and Konstantineli were determined as nominees. The two will have to go through the upcoming battle for salvation in order to continue their participation in “Games of the Will“.

In the next episode at 8:00 PM on NOVA, a duel between the Canaries and the Hurricanes is coming. After it, two more participants will be among the nominees.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg