The pearls on Sofi Marinova's dress reached from the neckline to the skirt itself, and the same motif continued on the scarf around her neck. The singer chose a floor-length outfit in a delicate beige shade for the wedding of Emrah Storaro and Aylan.

Marinova was not the only guest at the celebration. She took the stage and greeted the newlyweds with some of her most popular songs. After her performance, the guests headed to the dance floor.

Pearls, long earrings and a low ponytail

The dress was the main accent in the singer's look, complemented by a delicate necklace and long earrings, and her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail. The strong presence of the pearls made the look even brighter, without it being burdened with additional jewelry.

Fikki Storaro and Guljan are best men

Sofie Marinova was among the popular faces of the celebration. The wedding was also attended by Antonio, Donica, Diona, Lorena, Emilia, Alicia and Nelina.

The groom's older brother Fiki Storaro had a special role on the wedding day. He and his wife Guljan are best men of Emrah and Aylan.

The wedding is the culmination of a series of celebrations surrounding the young family. Before the big night, the two celebrated their engagement and went through the traditional henna ritual, and the final celebration brought together relatives, friends and performers from the pop-folk scene.

Source: marica.bg