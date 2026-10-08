Helicopter, drones search for puma near Munich

Police in Bavaria are searching for a suspected puma in the Notzinger Moos area near Oberding, a few kilometers from Munich Airport. The search involved a police helicopter, drones and ground patrols, but the animal was not found in the first search.

The alert was issued after a sighting on the night of October 7. A person spotted a large animal with a night vision device and handed over the video to the authorities. After analysis, the district administration in Erding announced that “after an initial expert assessment, it is possible that it is a puma“. The species of the animal, however, has not yet been definitively confirmed.

The first search yields no results

The police have expanded the operation by land and air. In addition to the helicopter and drones, police teams have been sent to the area to check for traces and remains of animals. “The search continues, but the animal has not been spotted“, said a police spokeswoman, quoted by the German News Agency.

According to data cited by German media, the search did not find any traces that would confirm the presence of a big cat. An additional search is planned at night with a drone with a thermal imaging camera.

Authorities warn residents

The district administration in Erding has urged people not to approach the animal and not to try to lure or capture it. Dogs should be kept on a leash and small children should not be left unattended outdoors in the affected area.

It is currently unclear where the animal could have come from. Authorities have no information about a puma escaping from a circus or other registered zoo in the area. If a new sighting occurs, citizens should immediately report it to the Erding police.

Sources: br.de, rtl.de, fnp.de