Hollywood blondes Sidney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe have been revealed to be ninth cousins, one generation apart. The two actresses are related on their father's side through a common ancestor who lived in Massachusetts in the 17th century.

MyHeritage's genealogy research traces the relationship through Sweeney's father - Stephen Sweeney - and Monroe's biological father - Charles Stanley Gifford. The two families meet in the family tree of Ezra Perry, one of the early settlers of Sandwich, Massachusetts.

Perry lived approximately between 1625 and 1689, which puts the common ancestor nearly four centuries back. Therefore, the relationship between the actresses is distant and does not represent a close family relationship.

Hollywood stars, iconic blonde hair and seductive figures - Sidney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe have been the subject of comparisons since the beginning of the "Euphoria" star's career. She has repeatedly chosen looks reminiscent of the Hollywood icon's style, including outfits associated with her iconic photo shoots.

Marilyn Monroe, born Norma Jean Mortenson, died in 1962 at the age of 36. She remains one of the most recognizable actresses of American cinema from the 1950s and early 1960s.

“People have long drawn parallels between Sidney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe, but the similarity of their paths prompted us to look for a real connection in the MyHeritage archives,“ says Roy Mandel, the company's Director of Research.

He says the discovery of the common branch is “a powerful reminder that humanity is one vast family tree“ and that deeper exploration often uncovers unexpected connections between people.