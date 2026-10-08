Galya from "Satin" complained on air: 3 herniated discs, 8-hour surgery, long recovery (VIDEO)

Galya Manova from "Satin" spoke frankly about a difficult period that forced her to completely rethink her lifestyle. She appeared with her daughter Karina on Nova TV, where she talked about an eight-hour surgery, a painful recovery and the moment she realized that her body could no longer keep up with the pace.

"I lost my life resource too early", Galya admitted in "Na kafe". According to her, for years a huge part of her time and energy went to work and career. At one point, however, both the body and the psyche began to "claim an account".

"Everything that used to make you happy, you stop being able to do, because in reality you are sick, you are exhausted, overheated. Your psyche suffers, your physique suffers", she shared.

The hardest test came after it turned out that Galya had three herniated discs in her neck. A complicated operation followed, lasting eight hours, during which two of them were removed.

"They are removing two of them, which takes a very long time - eight hours, and I can't stand having the third one removed. The recovery was very difficult", the former dancer said.

An additional test was her allergy to painkillers. Because of this, she had to endure much of the neurological pain without the usual painkillers.

After the operation, Galya started physiotherapy. At first, the exercises seemed too basic for someone who had been a professional dancer for years. However, it was the gradual movement that became an important part of her recovery.

At the same time, Manova made serious changes to her daily life. She stopped eating sugar and fast carbohydrates, limited packaged foods, and halved her car trips to walk more.

The biggest surprise came during a check-up of the third herniated disc, which had not been removed during the operation.

"I went back to my neurosurgeon, he looked at the disc and said, "Galya, I don't know what you're doing, but keep doing it. Not only has it not progressed, it's gone," Manova said. And she adds:

"For me it was like a sign that I was on the right path", she shared. And after what she experienced, Galya now looks at rest in a completely different way.

"If you accept rest not as a reward, but as a necessity - a basic necessity, then it is possible that at least the explosion will not be as big as mine", she is categorical.