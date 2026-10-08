Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds is single again

Actress Minka Kelly and "Imagine Dragons" frontman Dan Reynolds have split after almost four years of dating. The news was reported by People, with a source close to the former couple stating that the split occurred "recently". The reason for the decision was not given.

The 46-year-old actress and the 39-year-old Imagine Dragons frontman were first romantically linked in November 2022. The two met through a mutual friend and gradually became close over their interest in creative writing. Their first public appearance was at a dinner at Cafe Stella in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles on November 26, 2022.

Kelly and Reynolds rarely spoke publicly about their personal lives. They were spotted together at sporting events, including UFC 303 in June 2024, and in October of that year they attended a screening of “Gladiator II“ in Los Angeles.