Candidate contestant on "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" claims that the crew offered her drugs (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

Linda Hristova claims she left her participation in “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“ after a member of the crew offered her an unknown powdery substance in her hotel room on the island of Rhodes.

“A member of the crew came into my room and offered me drugs“, she tells “Flagman“, without specifying what was in the plastic bag.

Influencer Linda Hristova is 22 years old and from Kostinbrod. She applied for the reality show in the hope of meeting a partner, passed a casting and signed a contract. On May 24, 2025, she traveled with the team to Greece, where before the start of filming she was accommodated with another participant and spent five days in isolation.

Linda said a hairdresser from the team touched her leg during a visit to the beach. He later followed her to her room, even though she said the contract limited contact between the contestants and the team.

The reality TV contestant claims the man said a hairdryer would be brought, but instead another man appeared in the room with a blue bag. According to her story, the hairdresser used some of the substance and then offered it to her. She says she panicked, left the room and sought help from the team.

After some time, she returned to the room, where, according to her, traces of the substance remained. The next day, she told the team that she was afraid and wanted to leave. Linda claims that she was not immediately allowed to leave and remained in isolation for another four days, or nine days in total.

According to her, the contract stipulated a penalty of 20,000 leva in case of voluntary departure. She claims that she showed the package to the producer, who took it for examination. After that, Hristova returned to Bulgaria with two companions.

After her return, she sought a lawyer due to uncertainties surrounding the status of the contract and possible restrictions on future participation. Later, she began publishing critical materials about her experience. According to her, a police report was filed against her for posting a photo of people from the team.