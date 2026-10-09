The Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey, where Sean "Diddy" Combs is serving his sentence, has found itself at the center of a sexual assault case. Correctional officer Jordan Pensack, 27, pleaded guilty to sexual relationship with an inmate.

According to the New Jersey District Attorney's Office, Pensack had sex with the inmate in January 2026. She exchanged sexual photos and messages with him via social media and electronic applications. The communication was made using two cell phones brought into the prison in violation of rules.

Pensack also admitted that she discussed her relationship with several people, including members of the inmate's family. In one of the messages, she expressed fears that she might be pregnant by him.

The employee's sentencing will be set on February 10, 2027. The charges carry up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Convicted rapper Sean Combs is serving a 50-month sentence at Fort Dix after being found guilty on two counts of transportation for the purpose of prostitution. He was acquitted on charges of trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual exploitation and participation in a criminal organization.

The sentencing was handed down in October 2025, after Combs was found guilty in July of that year. He was previously transferred from the federal prison in Brooklyn to Fort Dix to serve his sentence.

The delay in his expected release followed reports of Diddy's alleged privileges behind bars. NBC News reported on allegations by inmates that he paid other inmates to prepare special meals for him and clean his space. Dishes included chicken curry, pizza and empanadas, as well as Chinese-style massages.

The reports also alleged that the producer had access to a banned cell phone, alcohol and prescription drugs. It was also reported that he used the phone to browse social media and even erotic photos.

After the allegations were made, Combs was returned to solitary confinement. His representative dismissed the descriptions of his prison life, telling Page Six that the media had turned "every ordinary detail" of his daily life into news.

"Sean remains focused on serving his sentence and returning to his family," Combs' representative said.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons does not comment on conditions of detention, specific release plans or possible disciplinary measures against individual inmates.