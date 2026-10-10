Dundee lost his ID card, they found it for him in the neighborhood

Actor Daniel Peev-Dundee lost his ID card, but the unpleasant situation ended quickly thanks to his neighbor from "Slatina". The woman found the document, searched for the actor on "Facebook" and returned it to him, "Blitz" reported.

The publication did not go without dozens of comments from users who recognized the actor and immediately signaled him. He quickly got involved to thank the woman and get his document back.

The conscientious neighbor saved the artist from searching for the lost document and the need to wait in lines and waste time issuing a new one. The incident became a curious episode surrounding the actor, who has often appeared in television formats in recent years.

Daniel Peev is known to the audience by the nickname Dundee and for his role in the series “Sunny Beach“. He has also participated in “Dancing Stars“, and in 2025 was part of the star team in the seventh season of “Hell's Kitchen“.

In May 2026, the actor won season 14 of “Like Two Drops of Water“. After the final, Dundee announced that he would donate his grand prize - a car - to his friend Boyan Hristov, who is battling cancer. He said of his victory: “The whole hall was calling my name – this is the greatest reward!“

In recent years, Dundee has also undergone a serious change in his appearance, having lost a significant amount of weight. In an interview in October 2026, he summed up his life path with the words: “In my life, nothing has ever come easy, it has come gradually.“

In this context, the lost ID card turned out to be a small but unpleasant problem, solved in time by a thoughtful neighbor.