A twist in the love drama in "The Farm": Simona returned to the Bachelor Victor, Victorio left urgently

The love dramas continue to swirl with the young actress Simona from "The Farm". The eternally confused blonde keeps jumping from boyfriend to boyfriend and can't seem to find her place. From the start of the reality show until now, she has managed to spin three men around her, and the production cameras have captured her every "innocent confusion".

The ex-Julián, the suitor Victorio and the secret boyfriend from the outside world - the bachelor Victor, have spun in a dramatic vicious circle, which the young actress experiences under the roof of the farm.

Just a week after he supposedly broke up with Simona for good because of her flirtation with Victorio and her choice to continue with her participation in "The Farm", despite the damage done to their fragile relationship, the bachelor Victor cracked and responded to the actress's love letter of apology.

The young man, having clearly swallowed the insult, came for the third time to the farm gates to personally deliver the written statement about his feelings, shattered hopes and last expectations for Simona.

Upset by the lines, filled with accusations, confessions and revelations, the actress could not stand it and burst into tears in front of the cameras: "Victor, I love you! I want to be with you!"

The swimmer, who was excitedly awaiting Simona's reaction, also got emotional and stormed onto the set. A hug followed behind the cameras, and after it the new plan of the already recovered actress.

Simona has obviously decided to throw the ball completely into Victor's court. After declaring her love to him and melting the ice between them, the actress left it to him to figure out how they could be together, but without her leaving the show. Alas, apart from entering with an engagement ring, Victor seems to have no other options that would allow him to participate in the season dedicated to family or blood couples.

Meanwhile, a place in the actress's love carousel has become vacant prematurely. It turned out that the lovelorn Victorio and his uncle Christian will not be able to continue their participation after the steward was rushed to hospital, where immediate laparoscopic intestinal surgery was required. Thus, another couple accidentally left the game after the broken engagement between Chris and Eleonora the previous day.