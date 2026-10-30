Kim Kardashian to undergo surgery for dangerous diagnosis that affected her father

Kim Kardashian spoke about a health problem that has seriously worried her because of her family history. In the episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, broadcast on October 29, she shared that she was diagnosed with esophagitis and that doctors found irregularities in her esophagus that need to be removed.

“I've seen several doctors and it's been weighing on my mind a lot lately“, Kardashian says in a confession to the camera. She explains that she didn't share her diagnosis with many people because it was the most painful memory in her family.

Her father, Robert Kardashian, died of esophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59. “It really affects me personally. I don't want to get to that point because my dad died of esophageal cancer. I hope I can just take medication and it will go away,“ Kim says.

In preview footage for the next episode, Kardashian is shown in a hospital, with her mother Kris Jenner by her side. In the video, she says: “The doctor said there were irregularities in my esophagus and they had to cut it out. This is the same thing my father had.“

No details have been released publicly about the type of abnormality, the exact procedure, or the outcome. In a separate interview, a doctor recommended that Kim Kardashian undergo drug treatment and a follow-up procedure to determine exactly what is going on with her esophagus.

What is esophagitis?

Esophagitis is inflammation, swelling, or irritation of the tissues that line the esophagus. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition can cause painful or difficult swallowing, chest pain, and the return of stomach acid. Possible causes include gastroesophageal reflux disease, infections, certain medications, and allergic reactions.

Esophagitis and esophageal cancer are different conditions. Prolonged inflammation, especially when associated with chronic reflux, can lead to Barrett's esophagus. In this condition, the normal lining is replaced by tissue that is associated with a higher risk of cancer. This does not mean that all esophagitis leads to cancer.

Kim Kardashian continues to discuss the health issue on the eighth season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“.