Zhanna Bergendorff returned to her most difficult period: I took drugs and drove (VIDEO)

“I used drugs and drove“, Zhanna Bergendorff admits in a frank conversation about one of the most difficult periods in her life. The singer told the Alexander Vlog podcast that she used cocaine, fell into depression and got behind the wheel after using drugs. According to her, all this happened against the background of a two-year period in which she did not have the opportunity to sing in front of an audience.

Bergendorff does not specify who was behind the suspension of her performances and what the reasons were. She connects the lack of a stage with her serious mental state and the subsequent use of drugs.

The singer admits that she used cocaine and sometimes smokes marijuana today. According to her story, the substances provided short-term relief, after which the problems and difficult emotions returned with even greater force.

She says that she does not justify her behavior during this period and admits to moments when, under the influence of drugs, she did not take into account others. As one of the decisions she regrets the most, she points to driving after using.

Today, Zhanna Bergendorff specifies that she no longer drives. She uses taxis, trams or metro to get around and says that she has no concerns about traveling by public transport.

The singer also claims that certain people deliberately tried to harm her because they could not possess or control her. She does not name specific names and does not provide evidence to support this claim.

Among her most painful memories remains her participation in Sunny Beach on the evening after her father's death. Despite the loss, the winner of "X-factor" went out in front of the audience. According to her, her voice was betraying her at high notes due to strong emotions, and she herself defines the evening as her most difficult performance on stage.

The singer admits that she still experiences periods of depressive moods today. Her greatest support is her son Leon, who now has a girlfriend, studies harder and has found a job for the summer. For Zhanna Bergendorff, this is a sign that he is gradually becoming more independent and responsible.

Zhanna Bergendorff also shared that her relationship with Svetoslava Petkova, who helps homeless dogs, has ended. The singer has currently resumed relations with a man from her past, but does not reveal any more details.

Bergendorff won the second season of “X Factor“ in 2013, and in 2018 represented Bulgaria at “Eurovision“ as part of the group Equinox.