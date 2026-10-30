Britney Spears stopped child support for Kevin Federline, he sank into huge debts

Kevin Federline is facing a lawsuit from City National Bank for at least $117,704. The amount includes credit card debt, a personal line of credit and an overdraft, Page Six reports, citing court documents.

Britney Spears' ex-husband signed the agreement with the bank in late November 2024. This happened around the time the last child support payment from the singer was deposited into his account.

After the divorce, Kevin Federline initially received $40,000 a month to raise their two sons, Sean Preston and Jaden James. After the eldest son turned 18, the amount was reduced to $20,000 a month. The payments continued until Jaden graduated from high school.

In his memoir, Federline described the costs of security and maintaining the standard of living that the children were accustomed to during their stay with Britney. According to him, they “easily exceeded $40,000 a month“. In his book, he also wrote: “The money disappeared almost as soon as it came in.“

According to the lawsuit, the credit card debt was due in August 2026. The personal line of credit was due in June 2025, and the overdraft was due in April of that year.

City National Bank is claiming not only the principal, but also accrued interest. The rates listed are 20.5% for the credit card, 7.5% for the line of credit and 18% for the overdraft.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline met in early 2004, got engaged in July and married in California in September of that year. The singer filed for divorce in November 2006, and their separation was finalized in July 2007.

Federline later married Victoria Prince in 2013.