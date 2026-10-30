Crystal Hefner Lists Regular Celebrity Guests at Playboy Mansion: Horrible Men

The Playboy Mansion was regularly frequented by celebrities including Bill Cosby, Jack Nicholson and Jon Lovitz, Crystal Hefner told Page Six. Hugh Hefner's widow described some of the men around the late Playboy founder as “horrible“ and “sexist“.

The Famous Guests

“There were some truly horrific, horrible men who came through the mansion,“ Crystal Hefner said. She named Bill Cosby and Donald Trump as part of Hugh Hefner's entourage and said he surrounded himself with men who shared similar beliefs.

According to Crystal Hefner,Bill Cosby was a regular visitor to the mansion and hosted the Playboy Jazz Festival for many years. She said that meetings with him at the festival were awkward and described him as “disgusting“.

Jack Nicholson also gave the mansion its nickname, according to her account. "He could drive in, have women and food, get what he needed and leave," she said, describing the place as "Jack Nicholson's car dealership."

Crystal Hefner also claims that in one of the hallways there was a gallery of photos of celebrities to whom Hugh Hefner was particularly attached. Among them, she said, was a photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger with a woman on each of his biceps.

Not all celebrities associated with the mansion are portrayed negatively in her story. Crystal Hefner said that George Lopez was "very, very nice" but never visited the mansion. She described actress Julie Newmer as wonderful.

Among the pleasant guests, she also mentioned Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou York. The two came from time to time to parties related to the “Star Wars“ series, and according to Crystal Hefner, they were “wonderful“.

Jon Lovitz responds to the accusations

Crystal Hefner called Jon Lovitz“ the estate's “number one client“ and described him as “one of the biggest perverts“ in Hollywood. She claims that the actor frequented the place regularly and eyed up women at parties.

Lovitz responded to Page Six with irony: “Anytime someone says I'm number one, it's a compliment.“ He defended Hugh Hefner, describing him as “one of the kindest and most generous people“ he's ever known.

Crystal Hefner responded that Lovitz is part of the problem with sexism and misogyny. “If I can break down this toxic masculinity and patriarchy even a little bit, I'll be happy,” she said.

Accusations against Hugh Hefner

In the interview, Crystal Hefner also accused her late husband of sexual assault and coercive sexual behavior. She claims he encouraged sexual activity between twins Christina and Carissa Shannon, which she described as “incest“ and “disgusting“.

Crystal Hefner and Hugh Hefner were married from 2012 until his death in 2017. He died at the age of 91. A representative for his estate did not respond to a request for comment, and a representative for the Shannon twins did not respond either.

Today, Crystal Hefner is working on a doctorate. “I am not afraid anymore,“ she said, explaining her decision to speak out about her experiences at the mansion.