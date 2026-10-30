Celine Dion earned $125.5 million from first 16 concerts in Paris

The first part of Celine Dion's Paris residency has brought in $125.5 million in ticket sales. The amount was realized from 16 concerts at the “Plenitude Arena“ in Nanterre between September 12 and October 17, 2026, with a total of 539,000 tickets sold, Billboard reports based on data from Billboard Boxscore.

The stated $125.5 million is gross ticket revenue, not proven personal net remuneration for the singer. The average gross is around $7.8 million per show, and the average attendance is around 33,700 people per night.

According to Billboard, the average gross per show surpasses the previous record of U2's residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, which grossed around $6.1 million per show. However, Celine Dion's Paris series still doesn't rank among the top ten grossing residencies in terms of total gross.

The singer has a long history with this concert format. Her residency “A New Day…“ in Las Vegas brought in $385.1 million from 714 shows between 2003 and 2007. The next series, titled “Celine“, grossed $296.2 million from 427 shows between 2011 and 2019.

The Paris concerts marked Celine Dion's return to extended stage appearances after the cancellation of part of her “Courage World Tour“. In 2022, the singer announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition that can cause muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

When announcing the concerts to the Associated Press, the Canadian star said she felt “strong” and “excited“ to be able to sing in front of an audience again. At her first Paris show, she said: “I made a promise to return to the stage and here I am, singing for you and for myself.“

The residency will continue into 2027. Celine Dion has scheduled 10 more concerts at the “Plenitude Arena“ between May 8 and 29.