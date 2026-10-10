Sofia Vergara Hits Back at Ex Joe Manganiello with Message About 'Narcissistic Men'

Actress Sofia Vergara has shared messages on Instagram about “narcissistic men“ after Joe Manganiello talked about the end of their marriage in his upcoming memoir. The actress's posts do not directly mention him by name, but they came just after the media attention surrounding her book “Bloodlines“, which is due out on October 13.

One of the graphics was originally posted by Vergara's son – Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and then shared by the actress. It claims: “It doesn't matter how much you do for a narcissist – nothing will ever be enough for him and he will always try to portray you as the bad guy.“ The graphic also contains other statements about people who “crave for superiority“ and refuse to take responsibility.

Another post shared by Sofia Vergara says that the ability to laugh at yourself is a sign of high intelligence, while a lack of self-irony shows that you are communicating with an “idiot“. The message was originally posted by Tom Brady, and the actress accompanied it with a clapping hands emoji.

In excerpts from “Bloodlines“ published by People, Manganiello describes his marriage to Vergara as lacking emotional intimacy towards the end. He claims that the actress did not hug him, even when he asked her to, during his serious health problems.

The actor also claims that the Colombian woman made fun of the dog he adopted in 2019, when he was struggling with a serious mental and physical condition. Joe Manganiello talks about a years-long illness that he says almost took his life, and points to the memoir as a way to present his version of events.

“There were things that were said and printed about me that were not true“, the actor states in the context of his book. Representatives for the two actors did not immediately respond to Page Six's inquiries.

The Two Versions of the Separation

In 2024, Sofia Vergara said that the marriage broke up due to their differences over the issue of children. She said that she did not want to become a mother again and did not think that it would be fair to a child.

According to excerpts from the memoir, Joe Manganiello gives a different explanation. He claims that the two gave up on the in vitro fertilization procedure due to his health, as he did not want to leave Vergara with a child conceived from a donor egg if he died.

Vergara and Manganiello married in November 2015, after less than a year of dating. Their divorce was finalized in February 2024. Today, Joe Manganiello is engaged to Caitlin O'Connor and says he would like children "if it's meant to be" for him. Sofia Vergara is in a relationship with jewelry designer Douglas Chabut.