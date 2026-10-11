Man injured in tiger attack in UK dies

A man has died after being attacked by a tiger at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in the UK, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

The man was seriously injured after entering a tiger enclosure at a zoo near Doncaster, UK. The predator attacked him, and visitors to the park were evacuated.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the victim had suffered serious injuries. “The tiger subsequently attacked the man, which resulted in serious injuries“, police said.

The man's identity and age have not been released. There is no public information about his specific medical condition, except that the injuries are described as serious.

Zoo remains closed

“We are deeply saddened by today's tragic incident. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the family and loved ones of the person who lost his life“, said a zoo spokesman.

“We are working closely with the police and relevant authorities and ask that the privacy of those affected be respected at this extremely difficult time. The park will remain closed tomorrow,“ he added.

The police specified that the tiger was not injured in the incident and remained in its enclosure. According to authorities, there was no danger to other visitors or the public.

After the incident, the park was evacuated from visitors, and an investigation has been launched into the case. Police are investigating the circumstances under which the man entered the tiger area. It is not known whether he entered intentionally or how he overcame the enclosure's protections.

The tiger remained in the enclosure, and the park is closed to visitors. Additional information about the animal's condition and the possible continuation of the investigation has not been reported.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, britbrief.co.uk