Model Olivia Culpo becomes mother for the second time (PHOTO)

Former “Miss Universe“ Olivia Culpo has become a mother for the second time. The 34-year-old model and her husband, American football star Christian McCaffrey, welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Roman Augustus McCaffrey. The baby was born on September 29, but the happy parents announced the news on October 10 with a joint post on Instagram, writes Page Six.

The couple shared a series of touching family photos, in which they pose with their newborn son and 14-month-old daughter Colette. In the frames, the little girl is already taking on the role of an older sister. "My heart is going to burst with happiness," wrote an excited Culpo.

The 2012 Miss Universe announced her second pregnancy in May, on the eve of her 34th birthday. She posted photos with her husband and daughter, calling the news the best gift for the holiday.

However, the pregnancy was unexpected. Olivia became pregnant just six months after giving birth to her first child. In a candid TikTok video, the model admitted that she had not planned to become a mother again so soon and initially experienced serious concerns.

„I did not expect things to happen this way. I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to bring another child into the world“, she shared.

Culpo said that her body had not yet fully recovered from her first birth. She had just started exercising again and regaining her previous shape when she found out that she was expecting a second child. At first, she wondered if her body was ready for another pregnancy so soon after the surgery.

Particularly emotional for her was the fact that years ago she was afraid whether she would ever be able to have children. The model suffers from endometriosis and in 2022 admitted on the family reality show “The Culpo Sisters“ that she was worried about her reproductive health.

“I want to have children, but I want to be sure that I will be able to. It may be very difficult for me to get pregnant," she shared at the time.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have been together since 2019. They got engaged in 2023, and in June 2024 they got married in a lavish ceremony in Rhode Island. In July of the following year, their first child was born - Colette.

Interestingly, with both pregnancies, the couple chose not to find out the sex of the baby in advance. According to Culpo, the most important thing for her has always been that her children be born healthy, and the surprise in the delivery room makes the moment even more special.