Hot October: Heidi Klum is left in just a thong (PHOTOS)

German supermodel Heidi Klum has once again attracted attention on social networks with a provocative photo in which she poses topless by the pool of her home in Los Angeles. The 53-year-old beauty took advantage of the unusually hot October weather in California to soak up the sun, wearing only a black thong, writes Page Six.

In the shot, posted on Instagram, Klum is lying on an orange towel, wearing only sunglasses. Her pet lies next to her, and a black designer Chanel bag and a bowl of olives can be seen nearby.

„It's hot in LA“, reads the model's short comment to the photo, accompanied by the music of the song „Sunset Paradise“.

Публикацията предизвика множество възторжени реакции сред последователите ѝ, които не спестиха комплиментите си за външния вид и самочувствието на германската звезда.

Това далеч не е първият случай, в който Хайди Клум демонстрира предпочитанията си към минималистичното плажно облекло. През август тя публикува друга дръзка фотография, на която позира с копринен шал и прозрачни дантелени бикини на италианска марка, с която си сътрудничи от години.

Earlier that month, the model shared footage from a romantic vacation with her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz. In one of the videos, she takes off her ethereal dress, revealing that she is wearing only a luxurious Bulgari necklace worth about $ 40,000.

In July, Klum again provoked her followers, this time in an advertising campaign for the German snack brand Funny-Frisch. In the published video, she poses on the beach in just a swimsuit bottom, a straw hat and sunglasses, covering her breasts with a packet of chips.

Meanwhile, the supermodel continues to actively work with her 22-year-old daughter Leni Klum. The two recently participated in an advertising campaign for Intimissimi dedicated to Oktoberfest, presenting lingerie models designed to be worn under traditional Bavarian dresses.

Heidi Klum is a mother of four. From her marriage to British singer Seal, she has two sons - Henry and Johan, and a daughter, Lou. Her eldest daughter, Lenny, is from her relationship with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, but was adopted by Seal in 2009.