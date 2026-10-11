Are white or brown eggs healthier?

Brown eggs are sometimes considered more natural and valuable than white ones. In reality, however, the color of the shell does not indicate the content of proteins, vitamins or cholesterol. It depends primarily on the genetics of the hen, and not on the quality of the egg she lays, writes the Polish publication Portalspozywczy.pl.

As the publication notes, some people look exclusively for eggs with brown shells, associating them with agriculture, natural food for chickens and higher nutritional value. White eggs, on the other hand, are sometimes perceived as a more industrial product.

„However, such a distinction is unfounded. The color of the shell is a trait related primarily to the genetics of the chickens. Some breeds lay white eggs, while others lay brown, cream, or even slightly bluish or greenish eggs, the article says. It notes that color does not affect the protein, fat, vitamin, or mineral content. It also does not determine cholesterol levels. If the hens are fed and raised under the same conditions, the composition of white and brown eggs will be the same.

Why are brown eggs sometimes more expensive?

Brown eggs can sometimes cost more, but this is not due to their greater nutritional value. The publication notes that some breeds that lay darker eggs are larger and require more feed. Higher maintenance costs can ultimately affect the price of the product. “Consumer habits also play a significant role. If brown shells are associated with a more natural product or farm-raised eggs, buyers may be willing to pay more for such eggs, the publication believes.

Buyers are advised to pay attention not to the color of the shell, but to markings indicating the hen's farming practices, minimum shelf life, weight category and shell condition.

A darker yolk does not always mean a better egg. Similar beliefs apply to the color of the yolk. A deep orange hue is often considered a sign of high quality, while a light yellow yolk may be perceived as less valuable.

In fact, the authors note, the color of the yolk depends primarily on the composition of the feed. Chickens fed a diet rich in plant pigments, or carotenoids, lay eggs with darker yolks. Corn, alfalfa, and green parts of plants can also play a role. “A darker color may indicate a higher content of certain pigments, but it is not a universal guarantee that such an egg is healthier, fresher, or contains more protein. It also does not determine the conditions in which the hen was raised,” the publication writes. The article concludes: when choosing eggs, one should not rely solely on their appearance. A white shell does not mean that the product is worse, just as a brown shell does not guarantee higher quality. Freshness, storage conditions, the way the hens were raised, and the composition of the overall diet are more important.

UNIAN has already reported on how to identify an egg from a chicken fed on natural food. According to a farmer, to do this, you need to boil it soft or hard. A boiled egg from a chicken fed natural food "will have a pleasant aroma, without traces of artificial food, and the yolk will be light and sunny," she shared. | BGNES