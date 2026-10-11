The bad boy from "Beverly Hills" - Luke Perry would have turned 60 today

The bad boy from “Beverly Hills, 90210“ and the caring father from “Riverdale“ – the actor who went from odd jobs and 256 failed auditions to becoming the idol of a generation – Luke Perry, would have turned 60 today.

“I'm the lucky one, I always wanted to be an actor. But I never felt the need to be part of the crowd. I didn't mind standing on the sidelines. "I've always looked forward or up, not inward," Perry said, as quoted by the Huffington Post.

Happy birthday to the late Luke Perry. https://t.co/CgIFKf486M — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) October 11, 2026

Born Coy Luther Perry III on October 11, 1966 in Mansfield, Ohio, he grew up in a modest and quiet family environment. His mother was a housewife, his biological father worked in the steel industry, and his stepfather - in construction.

Perry's first role was Freddie - the school's mascot bird. However, the road to success was a real test of his desire to become an actor, and he passed it with honors. After graduating from school, in 1984, Perry moved to Los Angeles, following his dream. He failed 256 auditions before getting his first professional job, and in the meantime earned a living by doing manual labor, such as laying asphalt or working in a doorknob factory.

His breakthrough came in 1988 with a role in the soap opera Loving, and later in the production of the same genre Another World.

In 1990, producer Aaron Spelling cast him for the new Fox television series Beverly Hills, 90210. Perry auditioned for the role of Steve Sanders, but was cast as the darkly wealthy Dylan McKay.

Luke Perry appeared in 199 episodes of the series in two separate periods – from 1990 to 1995 and from 1998 to 2000. His character is often compared to James Dean because of his rebellious spirit of a man without a cause, noted American publications in the 1990s.

The role almost instantly made him a star, and the scale of the hysteria, known as “Perry-mania“, was large. In August 1991, a meeting with fans to sign autographs at a shopping mall in Florida almost turned into a riot when 10,000 teenagers gathered there. For security reasons, Perry was removed after a few minutes, recalls the publication US Weekly.

His influence in the 1990s extended beyond the television screen. He is also a fashion icon, with young people in the United States imitating his characteristic long sideburns and hairstyle.

As one of the pioneers of modern teen drama, Perry contributed to the nomination of “Beverly Hills, 90210“ for the “Golden Globe“ for best drama television series in 1992. Colleagues and friends testify, however, that despite the brilliance of fame, he remains a down-to-earth person and a stable professional, noted the media in the United States.

The actor himself says: “We all knew that it would not be beneficial for us to let ourselves be conquered by the phenomenon. That is not my job. My job is to play this man… "I'll show up at 5:30 or 6:00 and we'll get started."

At the height of his fame, he lived in a modest two-room rented house with his pet - a pot-bellied pig named Jerry Lee. In a 1992 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Perry called his pet pig "the Yoda of my life."

He often jokes about his status as a teen idol. At the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards, he presented an award alongside radio host Howard Stern, who was dressed as the character Fartman, showing that he did not take his fame as a sex symbol too seriously.

As the 1990s wore on, Perry attempted to shed this image and moved on to more diverse roles. One of his incarnations was that of the Reverend Jeremiah Cloutier in the prison drama Oz, where he appeared in a ten-episode storyline.

He continued to play leading roles in television productions, appearing in the post-apocalyptic series Jeremiah and the drama series Windfall.

The most significant appearance of Perry's later career came in 2017, when he joined the cast of “Riverdale“ (Riverdale) as the doting father Fred Andrews. Off set, he earned a reputation as a caring mentor to younger actors.

Perry's film career includes "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1992), as well as a small but memorable role in Luc Besson's "The Fifth Element."

One of his proudest achievements is the 1994 biopic 8 Seconds, in which he played legendary rodeo rider Lane Frost. For the role, Perry underwent intensive training to perform his own stunts.

Luke Perry also works in voice acting, and is not afraid to voice himself on the animated sitcom “The Simpsons“ as the much more talented half-brother of the clown Krusty.

Perry leads a relatively private personal life. From 1993 to 2003, he was married to Rachel Sharp, with whom he has two children. “My family is what I really care about. I think everyone can understand that – "You take care of your family and you love them," he notes in interviews with American media.

In 2015, doctors discovered precancerous lesions during a routine colonoscopy. After this health ordeal, Perry became the face of campaigns for early diagnosis and urged his fans to take responsibility for their health.

On February 27, 2019, Luke Perry suffered a severe ischemic stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks. He was hospitalized in Burbank, but after a few days under medical supervision, he died on March 4, 2019, surrounded by his family and his fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, whom the two planned to marry in August of that year.

In a final gesture reflecting his love of nature and the farm he owns in Vanlear, Tennessee, Perry was buried in an eco-friendly burial suit called a “mushroom burial suit“, designed to help the body return naturally to the earth, writes “People“.

Before his death, Perry completed his scenes in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“ (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) by Quentin Tarantino in the role of actor Wayne Maunder and this is his last film.

In September 2025, the star of “Riverdale“ Madeleine Patch told “People“ about the professional advice that Perry gave her during filming. “The first is - never, ever read anything written about you“, and the second - “the first thing you can do on set is introduce yourself to every single member of the crew and remember everyone's name“, the actress notes.