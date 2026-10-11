Alicia: Everything has come true for me except starting a family

After 25 years on the music scene, Alicia admits that almost all of her dreams have come true. However, one remains unfulfilled – to have a family like the one she grew up in.

The singer speaks frankly to Mariyan Stankov – Mon De about her personal choices, career and disappointments in the new episode of the podcast “The Temple of Stories“.

“In my case, I learned to love life as it happened to me. Everything has come true for me, except for starting a family like my parents did”, Alicia reveals.

The reckoning comes after a quarter of a century on the stage, during which the singer recorded a number of hits and became one of the recognizable names in the genre. She does not hide that success came so naturally for a long time that she gradually began to take it almost for granted.

“Fate was kind and I was used to every song I made instantly becoming a hit. I was quite spoiled”, she admits.

Over time, however, musical tastes changed and her new songs did not always receive the reaction she expected. This made her step back for a while and rethink her direction.

The unexpected push to return to music more actively came from her son.

„The next moment I said to myself - okay, I need to rest a little, let some time pass when I don't make music, let me wait a little. And at one point my son came to me and said: „Mom, you have such good songs. My friends are constantly asking me when you're going to release a new one”, says the singer.

That's how Alicia came up with the idea for a new stage in her career - monthly live performances and more freedom in choosing music. Her intention is to alternate her familiar hits with new songs, without necessarily following current trends.

„This is Alicia, who will really do whatever she decides in music. "It doesn't matter if it's fashionable or not," she is categorical.

„I don't have this sports malice. I don't suffer from megalomania, nor from being the best," the singer adds.

Before Mont De Alicia also commented on one of the most discussed stories about her over the years - the end of her friendship with Gina Stoeva. According to her, the relationship between the two was good until the moment she heard public accusations against her.

„Yes, we were friends until the moment when one morning I woke up and heard accusations against me from her," Alicia shares.

The singer rejects claims that she got close to Gina Stoeva for selfish purposes. On the contrary - According to her, established artists should lend a hand to those who are still looking for their place on the stage.

„I think that when someone is popular, they should help those who are less popular than them”, she states.

Alicia recalls that she herself received similar support at the beginning of her career from Tony Storaro.

„They didn't invite Alicia, they invited Tony Storaro and he decided to take Alicia with him to show people”, says the singer.

According to her, the basis of the conflict with Gina Stoeva was a song with Tony Storaro, which her colleague thought should have been recorded as a duet with her. Alicia, however, is adamant that the responsibility for professional disappointments should not be shifted onto others.

„Maybe she should ask herself why he didn't do that song with her. You shouldn't blame other people for your failures at some point”, Alicia concludes.