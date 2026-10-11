Bruce Springsteen to become a grandfather for the second time

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen is to become a grandfather for the second time. His only daughter Jessica Springsteen has announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her partner – Belgian equestrian Nicolas Philippaerts.

The happy news was announced on October 10 in a joint post on Instagram. The two shared a series of romantic photos taken during a vacation by the sea. In some of the shots, 33-year-old Nikola gently placed his hands on the now visible belly of the expectant mother.

“New adventures“, the two wrote to the photos, accompanied by hearts.

34-year-old Jessica and Nikola have been together since 2024. In addition to love, they are also connected by their common passion for equestrian sports, in which they both have impressive international achievements.

Jessica Springsteen is among the most successful American show jumping competitors. In 2021, she won a silver medal in the team event at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming one of the most talked-about members of the US Olympic team.

Then her famous father did not hide his pride and publicly congratulated his daughter on his radio show From My Home to Yours.

„I want to congratulate the US Olympic show jumping team – McLain Ward, Laura Kraut and my beautiful daughter Jessica Springsteen – for the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics," the musician said.

Her mother, singer Patti Scalfa, who has been part of the E Street Band for decades, also celebrated the achievement with an emotional post on social media.

The future father, Nicolas Philippaerts, is an established Belgian rider with a successful career in international competitions. Even as a teenager, he won awards at the European level, and later established himself among the professionals.

The new addition will be the second grandchild of 77-year-old Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scalfa, with whom they have three children – Evan, Jessica and Samuel.

In 2022, their youngest son Samuel became the father of a baby girl named Lily, making the musician a grandfather for the first time.

Despite his worldwide fame, Bruce Springsteen has always preferred to keep his family life away from the spotlight. His three children have chosen their own professional paths, with Jessica managing to build an international career in sports despite her famous surname.

For now, the expectant parents have not revealed the baby's gender or when it is expected to be born.