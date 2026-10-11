Maya Ilieva makes rare public appearance in Sofia (PHOTOS)

Maya Ilieva made a rare public appearance in Sofia. Georgi Iliev's widow was among the special guests at an exhibition in the capital, reports „Weekend“.

51-year-old Ilieva, who in recent years prefers to stay away from social events and media attention, examined the presented works and, as expected, attracted the interest of those present.

For the event, she had chosen a casually elegant look in her characteristic restrained style. Ilieva has been known for years for her preference for clean outfits and discreet elegance and remained true to this fashion style during her latest appearance.

Her natural appearance also made an impression. Two decades after her husband's death, Maya continues to be recognizable in much the same way that the public remembers her from the time of her more frequent social appearances.

Meanwhile, an important change has occurred in Ilieva's personal life. She recently became a grandmother for the first time, after her daughter Krista gave birth to a baby boy in Spain.

According to the publication, the child was born in the spring, and Maya traveled to Spain for the birth. Thus, the family welcomed a new generation more than 20 years after the death of Georgi Iliev.