Best Winter Destinations in Europe (Photos)

Although winter is still a few months away, experienced travelers start preparing for winter trips early, especially if they are planning their vacation during the holiday season. Experts from Lonely Planet, the world's largest travel publication, have already named the best places in Europe to travel during the upcoming winter, BGNES reports.

“While much of the continent may be cold, winter in Europe offers travelers countless opportunities for the perfect getaway. Embrace the cold by watching the Northern Lights over the snowy landscapes of Lapland. Or escape it by heading to the beaches of Fuerteventura to bask in the sun“, the authors of the selection intrigue. They also recommend considering a trip during the low winter season (January-February), which offers the chance to see some of Europe's most popular destinations without the crowds.

Here are the 13 best destinations in Europe to visit in winter

1. Cappadocia, Turkey: for snowy landscapes and underground exploration.

2. Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, Spain: for a winter beach holiday.

3. Erri (Snowdonia), Wales: for winter sports.

4. Bilbao, Spain: for art and fresh food.

5. Madeira, Portugal: for active outdoor recreation in warm weather.

6. Cote d'Azur, France: for a glamorous off-season getaway.

7. Bavarian Alps, Germany: for visiting snow-covered fairytale castles.

8. Santorini, Greece: for a Greek island getaway without the crowds.

9. Alentejo, Portugal:

For wine lovers. 10. Lyon, France: for foodies.

11. Cinque Terre, Italy: for an unforgettable Italian vacation without the crowds.

12. Budapest, Hungary: for relaxing in hot springs and thermal baths.

13. Lapland, Finland: for watching the Northern Lights.