Is Natalie Trifonova pregnant with a second child?

A photo from Natalie Trifonova's birthday has sparked speculation that the TV presenter and her husband Martin Choi are expecting a second child. However, there is no official confirmation of pregnancy at the moment.

Trifonova celebrated her 35th birthday on October 2 in the company of family and friends. In one of the shots, she posed next to Choi, who stood behind her and placed his hand on her stomach. It was this gesture that sparked comments among their followers.

The photo itself does not prove that the presenter is pregnant. There has been no public statement from Natalie Trifonova or Martin Choi announcing that they are expecting a second child.

The couple already have one child together

Natalie Trifonova and Martin Choi are parents to Aaron, who is already one year old. For the motorcycle racer, this is his second child, as he also has an older daughter from a previous relationship.

The two generally keep their personal lives out of the public eye and rarely publish joint family photos. Therefore, their appearance together at the presenter's birthday party attracted additional interest.

In an interview with bTV after the birth of Aaron, Trifonova spoke about the change in her daily life as a mother. “There is one little person who is most important“, she said then.

Close relationship with her mother

The presenter's mother Vanina, who is a dentist, was also present at the celebration. Natali Trifonova has repeatedly said that the two are extremely close.

So far, there is no data to confirm a new pregnancy. Whether the family is expecting a second child can only be clarified with an official statement from the couple.

Source: marica.bg