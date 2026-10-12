Claudia Schiffer showed her shape: Pilates, tennis and chocolate (PHOTO)

Claudia Schiffer has once again attracted attention on Instagram with new photos in lingerie and swimwear. The German model, who became one of the most recognizable stars of the catwalks in the 90s, continues to maintain her shape without a strict regime and without daily exhausting workouts.

Schiffer doesn't hit the gym as a main part of her routine. Instead, she prefers Pilates, tennis, and yoga. On some days, she adds short abdominal exercises, and exercise fits into her busy schedule without becoming a punishment or an end goal.

Organic food and a place for chocolate

Her diet is also not based on prohibitions. Schiffer chooses mostly organic products, but she doesn't completely exclude small pleasures. Among them is chocolate, which is present in her regimen without feeling like she's breaking any rules.

Her approach to a healthy lifestyle changed especially after the birth of her three children. Then, taking care of her body and feeling good about herself became a more important priority for her.

Skin care is part of her daily life

Claudia Schiffer also pays special attention to her skin. Morning and evening rituals are among the few moments she keeps for herself at the end or beginning of the day.

“Age should be celebrated and honored“, says Schiffer in an interview with AnOther.

The model does not hide that after her 50th birthday she feels happier and more confident. She does not try to look or feel younger, but accepts the present moment.

Thus, her photos on the social network become not just another demonstration of good shape, but a continuation of the message that Schiffer has defended for years: movement, moderation and constant self-care can exist without extreme restrictions.

Sources: marica.bg, anothermag.com