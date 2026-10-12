"Ozempic Face": Why Rapid Weight Loss Ages the Face

The face sometimes loses weight faster than the skin can adjust to the new volume. This results in sunken cheeks, deeper wrinkles, hollows around the eyes, and a sagging jawline - changes that create the impression of premature aging. In the public sphere, the phenomenon is known as "Ozempic Face".

The expression does not officially designate a disease or an established side effect of a specific medication. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is primarily about the loss of facial volume with rapid weight loss. Endocrinologist Vinnie Mackin describes the phenomenon as follows: “Facial changes can also occur after bariatric surgery or lifestyle changes that result in very rapid weight loss.“

What changes under the skin

When a person loses a significant amount of weight, subcutaneous fat is lost not only from the abdomen and limbs, but also from the cheeks, temples and the area around the eyes. This tissue adds volume and supports the skin. When it decreases sharply, the face can look more sunken and sagging.

With age, fat deposits, collagen and skin elasticity naturally decrease. Rapid weight loss can visually accelerate the same process, without this meaning that the drug literally “ages“ the skin. The American Academy of Dermatology says the changes are mainly related to rapid weight loss, but also notes a possible impact on collagen and muscle tissue.

What the research shows

A study published in 2025 analyzed 20 patients with CT scans or MRIs before and after treatment with GLP-1 agonists — a class of drugs that includes semaglutide and tirzepatide. The average weight loss was 25 pounds over an average of 321 days, and the median reduction in midface volume was 9 percent. The authors estimated a roughly 7 percent decrease in facial volume for every 22 pounds of weight lost.

However, the results should be interpreted with caution. The sample size is small, the study is retrospective, and it cannot prove that the drug, rather than the weight loss itself, caused the changes.

A larger analysis from 2026 included 1,226 volunteers who completed a survey about skin and facial changes. Among people who reported losing more than 20 percent of their body weight, 72 percent reported loose skin, and 50 percent reported reduced facial volume. For people who lost less than 10 percent, these proportions were 15 and 13 percent, respectively. The data were self-reported and participants were recruited by a virtual medical program, which limits the possibility that the results apply to all patients.

It doesn't happen to everyone

The likelihood depends on the amount and speed of weight loss, age, genetics, and the initial amount of facial fat. A similar external effect can also occur after a strict diet, bariatric surgery, or other cause of rapid weight loss.

Therefore, “Ozempic face“ more accurately describes a visible consequence of rapid weight change than a separate disease. Available studies show that the phenomenon exists, but they do not yet determine how common it occurs and whether GLP-1 drugs have an independent effect on facial tissues.

Sources: abcnews.com, healthline.com