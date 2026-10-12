Intact 2,000-year-old ritual bath discovered in Israel

Archaeologists in Israel have discovered a well-preserved Jewish ritual bath that is about 2,000 years old and dug it up whole. The mikvah was found in Kiryat Gat, in the southern part of the country, during excavations in an area where construction activities are underway. The facility weighs approximately 25 tons.

The find dates back to the Second Temple period - the era in which Jesus Christ lived. The Israel Antiquities Authority says the mikvah may be evidence of the existence of a previously unknown Jewish settlement in the area. Until its discovery, archaeologists had no evidence of a similar settlement at this location.

The 25-ton structure was moved for construction

The ritual bath was removed using a large crane to protect it from damage during the development of the new neighborhood. After construction is complete, it is to be returned to its original location.

“When construction is complete, the mikvah will be returned to its original location and incorporated into an open public space that will be located in the center of the new neighborhood,“ the Israel Antiquities Authority said.

The move was carried out as a temporary measure to preserve the monument. The plan is to make the ancient facility accessible to residents and visitors once construction work in the area is complete.

Stone vessels complete the picture

Archaeological excavations in Kiryat Gat have also uncovered stone measuring vessels. They were widely used during the Second Temple period, as according to Jewish religious rules, stone was not considered susceptible to ritual desecration, unlike some other materials.

The combination of a mikvah and stone vessels gives researchers additional information about the religious customs and daily life of local residents about two millennia ago. However, the find itself does not prove that Jesus visited the bathhouse. There is no evidence that it is connected to specific events described in the Gospels.

Sources: unian.net, foxnews.com, timesofisrael.com