The trial of British actor and comedian Russell Brand has begun at Southwark Crown Court in London. He appeared in person, accompanied by his wife Laura Gallagher.

Brand faces three charges of rape, three of sexual assault and one of indecent assault. The charges were brought by six women and relate to alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009.

Brand has pleaded not guilty to any of the charges and has consistently denied any wrongdoing. According to the Associated Press, he has remained free on bail while the case continues.

Jury selection

The first day of the trial is devoted to jury selection and other administrative matters. The judge asked potential jurors if they had watched a documentary or read publications about the allegations against Brand.

“We are starting the trial of a man called Russell Brand,“ the judge said, according to ITV News.

The Crown Prosecution Service is expected to begin its case on October 13. The trial could last about 10 weeks, the “Daily Mail“ reports via the material quoted by „Gazeta“.

From TV presenter to defendant

Russell Brand became famous as a stand-up comedian and host of the show Big Brother's Big Mouth. He has also hosted programs on BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music.

Brand has roles in the Hollywood films „Forgetting Sarah Marshall“ and „Escape from Las Vegas“. These professional successes precede the trial, in which the charges against him have not yet been proven.

Sources: apnews.com, itv.com