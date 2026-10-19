Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas Join Forces for Season 5 of True Detective

Hollywood aces Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas will lead the fifth season of HBO's crime drama "True Detective". Cage will play Henry Logan, and Banderas will play Rai Garcia. Filming for the new episodes is expected to begin in 2027, but a premiere date has not yet been announced.

The fifth season will move the crime anthology from the icy landscapes of Alaska to Jamaica Bay – an area located between Brooklyn and Queens. Details about the plot and characters are being kept under wraps, but the location suggests a different setting for the next investigation – urban spaces, wetlands and industrial areas.

Issa Lopez will be the showrunner, writer and director of the fifth season. She is behind the fourth part “True Detective: The Nightside“, in which the main roles were played by Jodie Foster and Callie Rice. The new season will be the next standalone story in the anthology, and there are no details yet about the specific case that Cage and Banderas' characters will investigate.

Lopez will also be an executive producer along with Daniel Zellman, Marie Jo Winkler, Kathleen McCaffrey, Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas. The team also includes Steve Golin and Richard Brown, as well as familiar names from the history of the series – its creator Nick Pizzolatto, director Cary Joji Fukunaga and actors Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey.

The series “True Detective“ was created by Nick Pizzolatto and has so far received 41 nominations for the “Emmy“ awards, of which it has won 6 statuettes. Among the actors who have received nominations and recognition for their participation in the series are Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, Mahershala Ali and Jodie Foster.

According to HBO data, the fourth season is the most watched in the history of the series, attracting 12.7 million viewers on the company's platforms. The fifth season will begin production in 2027, and new information about the number of episodes and the premiere date has not been announced.