DreamWorks Animation has revealed new footage from “Shrek 5”, in which Shrek welcomes his family to the swamp. Fiona and their three children – Felicia, Fergus and Farkle – step out of an onion-shaped carriage. The Dragon – Donkey’s wife – also manages to slip through the door behind them.

The short promotional clip also features the Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf. The video was broadcast during the television coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the United States and was later shared on the franchise’s official channels.

The latest footage offers the first detailed look at the Dragon’s updated appearance. According to The Direct, the character now has bright pink scales, emerald-green eyes, a more rounded snout and smaller spikes. The change is part of a broader visual overhaul of the characters in the fifth film.

The Dragon first appeared in “Shrek” in 2001 as the guardian of the castle where Princess Fiona was imprisoned. She later falls in love with Donkey, and the two have hybrid children known as dronkeys.

The familiar voices return

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz once again voice Shrek, Donkey and Fiona. They are joined by Zendaya, who voices Felicia. Marcelo Hernández and Skyler Gisondo voice her brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

“It’s happening… it’s really happening!”, NBCUniversal announced while presenting the first official teaser in June. The studio confirmed in it that “Shrek 5” will be released in cinemas on June 30, 2027.

The first sequel in 17 years

The film will be the first main sequel in the franchise since “Shrek Forever After”, which was released in 2010. In the meantime, the franchise has expanded with two Puss in Boots films – released in 2011 and 2022. The four main Shrek films have grossed more than $2.9 billion at the worldwide box office, TheWrap reports.

“Shrek 5” is directed by Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn, with Brad Ableson serving as co-director. Gina Shay and Chris Meledandri are the producers.