Dragomir Draganov-Chaya surprised BNT viewers with a thick black beard. The TV host appeared with his new look on “The Day Begins… with Georgi Lyubenov,” where he was a guest alongside Radostin Keryazov.

The conversation between the two was dedicated to the upcoming 15th edition of the “Night of the Stars” show. The event will take place on December 5 at Arena Sofia Hall, while the Encho Keryazov Foundation will honor young talents in the categories of “Sports,” “Arts,” and “Education.”

The beard is particularly noticeable against the backdrop of a photo posted by Drago on September 30 from his vacation in Austria. In it, he is clean-shaven. A month later, the host is already showing a completely different appearance.

On October 30, Drago Chaya accompanied his photo with the humorous confession: “I’ve been trying for two years to look like a teenager, and it turned out in the end that she is into bearded uncles.”

The new look comes after a significant change in Draganov’s weight as well. He has reduced his weight from 130 to 80 kilograms, Show Blitz recalls.

Meanwhile, preparations for the “Night of the Stars” continue. Radostin Keryazov took over as chairman of the Encho Keryazov Foundation after 14 editions in which he worked behind the scenes. This year’s show will feature finalists in the three main categories, with the names of the winners to be announced on December 5.